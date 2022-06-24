- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 02:51 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.62 percent, at 3,320.15 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.19 percent higher at 12,514.73 points.
Recent Stories
Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..
BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23
What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?
SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh
PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares â€˜super taxâ€™ on large-scale in ..
Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-acale industries: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM leaves for Gwadar to oversee development projects2 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Gwadar today2 minutes ago
-
SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-acale industries: PM2 hours ago
-
PM will pay one-day visit to Gwadar today3 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Gwadar today3 hours ago
-
Aviation minister visits PIA HQs, gets briefing on future plans6 hours ago
-
Pakistan committed to enhance ties with Switzerland: Foreign Secretary6 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye agreed for coordination to stop human trafficking6 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia will heavily invest in Faisalabad: Fahad Al Bash6 hours ago
-
Power shortfall soars to 400 megawatt: Spokesman6 hours ago
-
PPP leader Dr. Siknadar Mandhro laid to rest6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.