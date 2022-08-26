Chinese Solar firms showed commitment to end energy crisis in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Zonergy Solar development, Pakistan's No.1 Solar solution provider, has participated in 18th International Trade and Industrial Fair of Pakistan.

The 3 days exhibition is organized by E-commerce pvt ltd, witnessed leading traders and manufacturers from the industry who displayed their top-of-the-line products to provide practical solution towards Clean Energy, a press release issued here on Friday said. Leading Chinese Renewable Energy Companies showcased their Solar devices, Panels, On-grid and Hybrid Inverters for visitors to experience the product.

The 18th ITIF Asia & Solar Asia 2022 the Biggest Machinery Show incorporating Electric Vehicle Asia, Auto Transport & logistic Asia, Power and Alternative Energy Asia, Oil & Gas Asia, Machine Tools & Hardware Asia, Fluid Pump Asia, Engineering Asia ,Construction Machinery Asia & Mines Minerals Metal Asia, to commence from 24th August 2022 at Karachi expo centre.

The exhibition inaugurated by Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuro along with Dr. Khursheed Nizam President E-commerce Gateway. They pay special visit to Zonergy Booth along with others booths to get brief about company products and technology being introduced in Pakistan.

ITIF Asia & Solar Asia International Exhibition is one such platform for local and international companies to discuss collaborations, joint ventures, investments and other possible avenues. The objective of 18th ITIF Asia 2022 is to develop the Trade industry by introducing world class products, services, machineries and state of the art technology.

The event which is happening for the 18th consecutive year expected to have more than 125 + International Pavilion /Exhibitors from China, Belgium, USA, Italy, UAE and Germany are participating In This Mega Trade Fair.

General Manager South Region Victor appreciated the E-Commerce for organizing Industry oriented Exhibition and said "The exhibition played vital role in bridging the gap between end user and the industry. It's a good omen in Post COVID Scenario and provide opportunity to give first-hand experience to end product users. Zonergy is determinant to offer viable solutions to end Energy crisis in the country and always believe in providing experience base products to its customers and welcome the client feedbacks to offer best competitive solar solutions. We are willing to cooperate with Government in working towards sustainable energy solutions by building Clean Energy complete ecosystem. We want to help Pakistan Government in extension of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power plant to its full 900MW capacity to bring down Cost of Electricity and put an end to looming energy crisis".

The Exhibition witnessed massive crowd from leading Industry producers and distributors. Center of attention is Zonergy Booth which has provided products experience and customer dealing to more than hundreds potential business Clients. The various renowned companies from Solar Energy Sector, SME, Engineering firms and existing customers approached Zonergy to extend business cooperation. Some of the leading firms' senior representatives shown interest in collaboration with Zonergy.

The 3 Days Exhibition attracted 300,000 visitors from the industry to forge partnership and sign business deals. The Electronic Media channels provided extensive coverage to event in which Zonergy Sales Lead from South region brief the tv channels about Zonergy projects and company footprint in Pakistani Market. Zonergy Team have taken lead in the exhibition to represent Zonergy as leading Solar brand of Pakistan with largest renewable energy market share.