Chinese Spring Gala Festival tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :China Cultural Center has arranged Chinese Spring Gala Festival to celebrate cultural events of China tomorrow (January 16) at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The event was aimed to celebrate Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition for Chinese and Pakistani community.

An official said that a troupe of 30 Artist from Hebei Province of China would present a spectacular dance and music show.

He said different performances including Egg Carving, Yu County Paper Cutting, Dilishi Kite, Wuqiang New Year Painting, Chinese Hengshui Inside Painting, Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Tea Art and Chinese Traditional Painting would be part of the festival.

Visitors would not only enjoy the live demonstration of beautiful artwork of specially invited artists from China but also interactively learn and experience the beauty of different types of intangible art works, he stated.

