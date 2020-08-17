Chinese strength impressive in COVID-19 fight: Pakistani student

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Chinese strength in fighting against the COVID-19 epidemic was impressive, which shows its comprehensive strength of sci-tech and governance, Syed Sajid Jan, a Pakistani student at Fujian Normal University (FNU), China's Fujian Province said on Monday.

"China makes a good response to the pandemic. We should learn from China," the 26 years old doctoral candidate of the University told China Economic Net (CEN).

The sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic disturbed the normal life of many people. But it did not affect Jan so much. Instead, the epidemic made Jan decide to research the coronavirus as he is a major in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

During the pandemic, besides strictly following the regulations on control and prevention of the COVID-19, Jan concentrated on studying the coronavirus.

Sometimes, Jan read at his dormitory or along a riverside. Sometimes, Jan met with his supervisor online to discuss some questions.

Besides these inputs, Jan has written articles on COVID-19. "My first article was on COVID-19 spike protein," Jan said. "I am writing an article on different vaccination strategies for COVID-19," he added.

Jan said, the reason why he could keep calm and focus on study amid the worrisome pandemic was that he, along with other students, had been taken good care of by FNU and its staff.

FNU has been providing anti-epidemic materials for us.

Workers and teachers have strived to meet our daily requirements. Jan said that thanks to the good care, no single confirmed or suspected case has been reported so far among the international students in FNU.

As a witness to China's fight against the pandemic, Jan thinks that the Chinese government made a good response, took quick action and undertook its duty.

It has successfully taken a lead in controlling the spread of the virus domestically. The people's life is almost normal due to the developed e-commerce and logistics.

Besides, the Chinese people also performed well, by wearing masks, keeping social distancing and obeying travel ban.

In terms of future plan, Jan, as a researcher, plans to publish some research findings. Meanwhile, he wants to learn Chinese well and have more direct communication with friendly Chinese people.

Jan informed that he has felt the friendliness and hospitality of the Chinese people in and outside the campus for the last one year. "Chinese and Pakistani are iron brothers." As measures for regular epidemic prevention and control are put in place, Jan hopes to restart his journey of traveling around China as soon as possible.

"Firstly, I want to travel in the beautiful Fujian Province and then I plan to visit Sichuan Province. I would like to have a taste of its hotpot and have a look at the cute pandas there, said Jan.