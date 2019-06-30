Chinese styled reforms in insurance sector urged

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Sunday Chinese styled reforms in insurance sector could prove to be a quantum leap in the economic mobility of Pakistan.

PCJCCI President Shah Faisal Afridi chaired a think-tank meeting, which proposed to introduce Chinese contemporary ideas in insurance sector.

On this occasion, Afridi said that according to financial statistics, the phenomenal growth of Pakistani life insurance companies was being maintained at 54 per cent and 71 per cent in terms of net premiums and assets. Pakistan insurance industry contribution to GDP is 0.24 per cent which is abysmally low, he said and observed that Pakistani insurance sector had great potential especially in the wake of forthcoming 2nd phase of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) labour and projects.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain stressed the need of investment in Islamic Insurance and said that the concept of Islamic insurance should be flourished to cover up a vast room available in the area of Islamic insurance.

There was an urgent need on the part of government and concerned authorities to take effective measures to boost up Islamic Insurance business to cater to the needs of people, he asserted.

PCJCCI General Secretary Salahuddin Hanif observed that the policy environment for Chinese companies in the insurance business in Pakistan was very conducive, as the government of Pakistan was eager to overcome the inefficiencies and flaws of the sector. He said that by attracting investment of Chinese insurance companies, Pakistan would be able to boost a dependable economic activity in insurance sector.

PCJCCI decided to extend the fullest support to the Chinese companies in introducing the Pakistan insurance policies for managing and indemnifying financial risks.