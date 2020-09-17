Chinese team to find out causes of fire eruption in BRT buses: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash said that suspension of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service was only the protection of human life as a Chinese team has already been arrived to find out cause of fire eruption.

Talking to media in Hayatabad here Thursday, he said that a concerned Chinese team is monitoring the service and will submit a technical report sooon.

He said that for the prevention of fire eruption incidents in the buses, they are once again inspecting BRT buses through Chinese team.

He said that the service would be restored after getting complete clearance.

However, he ruled out any compromise on the protection of the general public. "Criticism as a usual matter, but they will have to keep the protection and interest of the people all above," added the special assistant.

To a query about the restoration of BRT bus service, the special assistant said that it will remain suspended till issuance of clearance by the Chinese team.

To another question regarding causes of fire eruption in BRT buses, he said that according to initial reports there is some technical issue in some buses and the Chinese team has also arrived for the resolution of the same problem.