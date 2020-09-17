UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Team To Find Out Causes Of Fire Eruption In BRT Buses: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:01 PM

Chinese team to find out causes of fire eruption in BRT buses: Bangash

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash said that suspension of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service was only the protection of human life as a Chinese team has already been arrived to find out cause of fire eruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash said that suspension of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service was only the protection of human life as a Chinese team has already been arrived to find out cause of fire eruption.

Talking to media in Hayatabad here Thursday, he said that a concerned Chinese team is monitoring the service and will submit a technical report sooon.

He said that for the prevention of fire eruption incidents in the buses, they are once again inspecting BRT buses through Chinese team.

He said that the service would be restored after getting complete clearance.

However, he ruled out any compromise on the protection of the general public. "Criticism as a usual matter, but they will have to keep the protection and interest of the people all above," added the special assistant.

To a query about the restoration of BRT bus service, the special assistant said that it will remain suspended till issuance of clearance by the Chinese team.

To another question regarding causes of fire eruption in BRT buses, he said that according to initial reports there is some technical issue in some buses and the Chinese team has also arrived for the resolution of the same problem.

Related Topics

Resolution Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Same Media All

Recent Stories

PTI govt striving hard for the provision of basic ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Challans filed against several vendors for violati ..

2 minutes ago

Karot Hydropower Station spillway road bridge open ..

2 minutes ago

2,63,000 children to be administered polio vaccina ..

7 minutes ago

Bayern Munich told to start league season behind c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.