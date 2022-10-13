UrduPoint.com

Chinese Team To Jointly Work With Pakistani Experts, Share Experience In Floods Management

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 08:14 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chinese Government and people attached great sympathies and concern to the suffering people in wake of the unforeseen catastrophic floods in Pakistan, Xu Xianbiao, Department of Flood Control and Drought Relief, Ministry of Emergency Management of China.

Xu Xianbiao, a member of Chinese expert team on disaster management, said that the Chinese Government has dispatched the delegation to work fast and accurately with experts from Pakistan to tackle the challenges.

"By working together with Pakistani brothers and sisters, we will make sure that our advices will be based on the national factors, conditions of the affected places and the local development situation, so that the advices could be applied in short terms." "We will be working together with Pakistani brothers, understanding their traditions and their habits in this mutual learning occasion, he added.

The 11-member delegation of Chinese experts arrived in Pakistan to share their technical knowledge and experience with the country regarding flood management analysis based on meteorological, hydrological, hydraulic, geospatial, and damages and losses datasets, CEN reported.

The delegation, comprising mid to senior-level experts, during its stay has been holding meetings with line departments, field experts and will conduct field surveys of flood-affected areas.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation was briefed by minister for planning, development and special Institutive, and officials from the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC), NDMA, SUPARCO, and Meteorological Department at NFRCC on flood damages and the whole response to the calamity from the government and humanitarian organizations.

The expert delegation came from the Ministry of Emergency Management of China, the Ministry of Water Resources of China, and the Meteorological Administration of China.

The ministries have nominated leading engineers with experience in floods and droughts to forge this delegation. The delegation has established a cooperation mechanism with Pakistani experts and authorities concerned even before its arrival in Pakistan. Every member of the delegation has been supported by an experienced team in Beijing.

