Chinese To Provide Additional RMB 300 Million Flood Relief Supplies To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese Government has announced to provide an additional flood relief materials worth RMB 300 million to Pakistan.

This was announced by the Chairman, China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui, in a tweet shared by the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Saturday.

At this difficult time when Pakistan is suffering from major floods, China shares the difficulties of Pakistan, and we are ready to support our iron brothers within our capacity, the tweet added.

It is important to mention that earlier, China donated 100 million RMB worth of emergency relief supplies last week.

