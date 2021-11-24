Chinese translation of 'Nuskha Hyi Wafa' launched in Beijing

Chinese translation of "Nuskha Hye Wafa", the complete collection of poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faz, famous Urdu poet and intellectual of Pakistan was launched at a special ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese translation of "Nuskha Hye Wafa", the complete collection of poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faz, famous urdu poet and intellectual of Pakistan was launched at a special ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The book has been translated by Professor Zhang Shixuan (Intikhab Alam), notable Chinese poet, translator and critic of Urdu literature.

The book was specially launched this year to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. The event was attended by the high ranking Chinese officials, academicians, Mission's officers and media representatives.

Saleema Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz virtually participated in the event from Lahore and paid rich tribute to Professor Zhang for translating Nuskha Hye Wafa.

She hoped that it would further deepen cultural and literary linkages between Pakistan and China.

During his speech, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a friend and well-wisher of China.

Lauding Professor Zhang Shixuan's lifelong efforts for introducing Urdu literature to China, the Ambassador noted that due to efforts of intellectuals like Professor Zhang, popularity of Urdu literature was rising in China.

The Ambassador reiterated that the Embassy of Pakistan would continue its efforts for mutual translation of literary works of two countries in Chinese and Urdu languages.

During his remarks, Professor Zhang paid glowing tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz's idealism and poetic genius.

He recalled that Faiz had a special association with China which was reflected in three sentimental poems he penned during his visit to China in 1956.

Professor Zhang hoped that coming Chinese generation would evince keen interest in Urdu literature and make efforts to further deepen literary linkages between the two countries.

Lu Shulin, China's former Ambassador to Pakistan also addressed the event. He appreciated Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry and its contribution to development of Urdu literature.

Zhou Yuan, Professor of Urdu language in Beijing Foreign Studies University read a paper on Faiz's poetry.

She highly lauded Professor Zhang efforts and said that he was the most suitable person to translate Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry in China. A senior officer of the Embassy recited a famous poem of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.