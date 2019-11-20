Chinese universities' delegation visits International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)

A delegation of 40 leading Chinese universities visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation of 40 leading Chinese universities visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday.

The delegation met with IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and other high ups of the university including Vice Presidents IIUI, Deans, DGs and Heads of the departments.

In the meeting, the delegation discussed the matters of expanding mutual cooperation.

The Chinese delegation was accompanied by the Higher education Officials, while it was headed by senior members of the faculty hailing from leading Chinese varsities including Dr.Guan Peijun and Dr. Jiang Enlai.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Dariweesh briefed the delegation about the vision and objectives of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the IIUI President said that the University's doors were wide open for mutual cooperation with all academic institutions of the world.

He said that IIUI was keen to discuss the details of the programs and bilateral cooperation with all the representatives of the Chinese universities so that detailed discussions be held and ground work for materializing the joint ventures be initiated.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to bilateral educational exchange programs discussed.

The head of the delegation briefed about the visit and said that the delegation has found ample amount of opportunities of cooperation in the field of science and technology and various other disciplines.

Later, the delegation visited the central library and Al-Farabi complex of the university.