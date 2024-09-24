Chinese University Delegation Visits PDMA Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A delegation from Central South University of China, including Professor Dr. Wu Lakshan and Dr. Syed Amir Mehmood from Punjab University, visited the PDMA office to discuss critical issues such as early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, and climate change impacts in Punjab.
The delegation highlighted ongoing collaboration on advanced early warning systems, which aim to benefit not only Pakistan but also neighboring countries.
Director General Irfan Ali Kathia provided insights into PDMA's operations, emphasizing the importance of 24-hour communication across districts and the agency’s readiness for challenges like floods, dengue, droughts, and heat waves.
He noted that this year’s monsoon rains exceeded expectations but praised preemptive measures that ensured effective drainage and timely rescues.
The delegation also shared updates on their risk assessment initiatives, with Dr. Lakshan noting that under the One Belt One Road project, efforts will be made to enhance disaster reduction systems in Pakistan. He acknowledged the significant threats posed by climate change, including glacier melting and increased lightning strikes, and committed to providing support to PDMA in mitigating these natural disasters.
