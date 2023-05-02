Chinese University to collaborate UAF for sharing soybean accessions, technical guidance

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Chinese University of Hong Kong would collaborate with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to pave way for sharing more soybean accessions and technical guidance.

This was stated by Professor Hon Ming Lam and Prof. Ting Fan Chanf from Chinese University of Hong Kong while addressing a seminar on "genomics of soybean" arranged by Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry & Biotechnology (CABB) at Auditorium of Center for Advanced Studies UAF.

Hon Ming Lam said that they were developing stress tolerate soybean for arid and semi-arid in NW China. Moreover, they also visited the fields to assess the performance of soybean accession grown in collaboration with UAF.

Chinese University of Hong Kong professors hoped that their germplasm would prove great its worth in establishment of soybean crop in the country.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that all these efforts would help to cut-short soybean import. It would also prove as a great milestone in making the country self-sufficient in soybean, he added.

Director Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry & Biotechnology (CABB) UAF Prof Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr. Hafiz Mamoon Ur Rehman and other notables spoke on the occasion.