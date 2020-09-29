UrduPoint.com
Chinese Varsity Sends 30,000 Face Masks To Punjab University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab University

Jiangxi University of Science and Technology has donated 30,000 face masks to Punjab University to strengthen its fight against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Jiangxi University of Science and Technology has donated 30,000 face masks to Punjab University to strengthen its fight against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking via video-link PU vice chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Pakistan was thankful to China for extending help to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was exemplary. He said that China had always supported Pakistan in the time of need.

The VC PU said the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and the crisis was spiking in many countries.

He said, "By the grace of the Almighty Allah, the situation in Pakistan and China is under control."Professor Liu thanked VC PU for providing good educational privileges and extending maximum facilities to Chinese students.

PU Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood, Confucius Center directors Professor Dr Rana Ijaz, Director External linkages Dr. Sobia Khurram and others were present on the occasion.

