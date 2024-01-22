Open Menu

Chinese Vice FM Calls On COAS, Conveys China's Satisfaction On CPEC Projects' Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Vice Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Sun Weidong Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters and conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for CPEC projects.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners. He acknowledged Pakistan's efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm remarks and said that relations between Pakistan and China are founded on a common understanding of regional peace, stability and prosperity for the people of both countries.

