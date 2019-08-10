UrduPoint.com
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Welcomes Pakistan's New Envoy To China

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in a meeting held here with Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana Hashmi and welcomed her on assuming charge as Pakistan's new envoy to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in a meeting held here with Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana Hashmi and welcomed her on assuming charge as Pakistan's new envoy to China.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan as well as the current situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Yang Tao, Director of the International Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, and Mr. Hashmi, Director of the International Department of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs held consultations on the United Nations affairs in Beijing.

