Chinese Vice-premier Accorded Warm Welcome At PM House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng was accorded a welcome on Monday as the arrived here at the Prime Minister's House to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the foreign dignitary at the main entrance of the PM House.

Later, he introduced his delegation comprising Federal cabinet members including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Rabbani Khar and Tariq Fatemi to the Chinese vice-premier.

This followed the introduction of the Chinese delegation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"It is my pleasure to warmly welcome the Chinese Vice-Premier H.E. He Lifeng and members of his delegation to Pakistan. They are visiting Pakistan to join us in celebrating the 10th anniversary of CPEC and witnessing first-hand the transformations brought about by this game-changing initiative," the prime minister wrote earlier on a microblogging site.

