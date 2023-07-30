Open Menu

Chinese Vice Premier Arrives In Capital On Two Day Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Chinese Vice Premier arrives in capital on two day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party He Lifeng arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah received the visiting dignitary at the airport.

"During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating the 'Decade of CPEC'," said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

  "Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China's international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

" As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, she added.

"The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China. It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'; reaffirm support on issues of each other's core interests; enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries," the spokesperson further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Ahsan Iqbal China Rana SanaUllah Visit Road CPEC Sunday Event Government Xi Jinping Airport Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

46 minutes ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

1 hour ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

2 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAEâ€™s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAEâ€™s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan