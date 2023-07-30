Chinese Vice Premier arrives in capital on two day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, the Vice Premier of China and a Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party He Lifeng arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah received the visiting dignitary at the airport.

"During his visit, He Lifeng will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating the 'Decade of CPEC'," said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

"Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China's international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

" As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, she added.

"The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China. It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'; reaffirm support on issues of each other's core interests; enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries," the spokesperson further added.