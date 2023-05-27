(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) : Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said on Saturday that Pakistan is an ancient civilization and a young nation boasting rich diversity and history.

Over the course of millennia, Pakistan's cultural tapestry has been embellished by multifarious streams of ideas and movements shaping its present progressive and pluralistic outlook.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of a two-day Pakistan cultural event held here by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The event was organized to celebrate the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism and Exchanges.

"The event features Pakistani vendors offering traditional food, drinks, and goods for purchase, as well as traditional music and dance performances," Haque noted, adding that he warmly welcomed Chinese visitors to get their jollies.

Hosted by the Pakistani Embassy in China and organized by Jinshang Group, the event - depicting Pakistan and showcasing Pakistan's beauty, landscapes, culture, food, cuisine and art - attracted a great many Chinese visitors to enjoy the exotic flavour of the neighbouring country.

"They're very new to me," a Chinese college student on-site told China Economic Net (CEN), adding that through such events he got the chance to know more about the country he has been longing for travelling to. "I wish I could visit there in person one day." Lilian Tian, Founder and President, Jinshang Group, hailed that Pakistan is a country with ancient Oriental civilization and diversified culture. "We are honored to participate in this feast," she added.

The year 2023 is marked as the year of the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism and Exchange. The two countries held various activities to celebrate the event including the Gandhara Art Exhibition held at the Palace Museum in Beijing, a Pakistani Truck Art Debut Exhibition, and so on.

With the gradual resumption of direct flights with more frequency, people-to-people exchanges between the two countries are getting more active.