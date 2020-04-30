Chinese won fight against COVID-19 by following govt instructions: Chinese professor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese nation won the fight against coronavirus by strictly following the instructions and directions given by their authorities in a disciplined manner .

Dr Xin Zhong , Professor at Renmin University Beijing, China said while speaking at APP news television's programme "Dialogue" here on Thursday.

To a question about the strategy China adopted to fight coronavirus, Dr Zhong said that quarantine and isolation played vital role in protecting citizens from coronavirus. "It was great success that China mobilised the entire nation against coronavirus and everyone realized his responsibility in this war," she added.

She said that exchange of experiences regarding COVID-19 among the nations was important in the war against this deadly virus.

" Role of political leadership is very important as their in-time decisions can be very effective in fight against coronavirus," she said.

She urged Pakistani nation to follow the advice of concerned authorities as prevention is better than cure .

To a question about the after effects of the pandemic, she said that several experts were saying in China that it could take one to three years to get the life on track fully.

"Solidarity plays a vital role so we should be united to defeat this virus," she added.

Dr Zhong said that the society should be cooperative and everyone should think about friends, relatives and colleagues as well as about other citizens.

To a question about impact of COVID-19 on studies of students, she said that in China, they had started online education and organised several online methodologies to educate students.

Giving her message to Pakistani nation she said, "We can support each other in the society and everyone should follow the instructions given by the government to protect the people from major crisis".