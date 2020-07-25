UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Youth Federation Requests Govt To Share Operational Details Of PM CRTF: Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Chinese youth federation requests govt to share operational details of PM CRTF: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that All-China Youth Federation requested the government of Pakistan to share operational details of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (PM CRTF).

In a statement, he said the Chinese youth federation had shown interest in learning from the experiences of the tiger force, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the Chinese Youth were very interested to learn from it in order to enhance voluntary service targeting to the pandemic fighting and economy recovery.

He also said youth exchange programmes between China and Pakistan were underway and a delegation of around 100 Pakistani youngsters had already completed their training in China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exchange China From Government Share

Recent Stories

DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario ..

4 minutes ago

Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

14 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

19 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

19 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.