Chinese Yuan Weakens To 6.9156 Against USD Tuesday

Published March 07, 2023



BEIJING, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 205 pips to 6.9156 against the U.S. Dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

More Stories From Pakistan

