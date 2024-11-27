Chinese's High Level Delegation Led By Gen Zhang Youxia Visits GHQ, Meets COAS
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China, along with a high-level delegation, visited here Wednesday at General Headquarters (GHQ).
The distinguished guest held a one-on-one meeting with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), followed by delegation-level discussions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The engagements focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, measures for regional stability, and enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.
General Asim Munir underscored the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation of mutual trust and cooperation.
He affirmed that this historic partnership has withstood the test of time and is poised to grow further.
The COAS thanked Chinese leadership for standing firmly with Pakistan, irrespective of changes in the international and regional environment.
Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia expressed China’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to their strategic partnership.
He commended the Pakistan Army’s resolve and professionalism in its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and reiterated China’s determination to further strengthen this enduring relationship.
Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, General Zhang Youxia laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying homage to Pakistan’s martyrs.
He was accorded a warm reception, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police launch awareness campaign for drivers59 seconds ago
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC21 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication41 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures41 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border41 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK41 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques41 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes1 hour ago