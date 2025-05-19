Chiniot Admini. Takes Steps To Ensure Zero Waste On Eid-ul-Adha
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot has partnered with a waste management company to maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha, as part of the "Clean Punjab" initiative.
According to DC office, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal to discuss the plan.
The administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to collect waste, including feces of sacrificial animals, and ensure cleanliness across the district.
The DC directed the setup of camps to distribute shopper bags for collecting animal waste and to raise public awareness about cleanliness.
All field staff have been tasked with ensuring 100% presence on duty, with additional vehicles and loader rickshaws deployed to collect waste the DC said.
He reviewed the routine implementation of the Clean Punjab campaign, directing comprehensive cleaning operations on specific roads every Tuesday.
The administration aims to maintain a clean environment in Chiniot, emphasizing public awareness and effective waste management.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office1 minute ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma1 minute ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat1 minute ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students1 minute ago
-
NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills1 minute ago
-
FAO and CESVI launch €4 million climate resilience project in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Chiniot Admini. takes steps to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Adha1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Police report on disappearance of citizen1 minute ago
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees11 minutes ago
-
Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 202511 minutes ago
-
Chief minister chairs senate meeting of University of Swat11 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene11 minutes ago