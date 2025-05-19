Chiniot Admini. takes steps to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Adha

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot has partnered with a waste management company to maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha, as part of the "Clean Punjab" initiative.

According to DC office, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal to discuss the plan.

The administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to collect waste, including feces of sacrificial animals, and ensure cleanliness across the district.

The DC directed the setup of camps to distribute shopper bags for collecting animal waste and to raise public awareness about cleanliness.

All field staff have been tasked with ensuring 100% presence on duty, with additional vehicles and loader rickshaws deployed to collect waste the DC said.

He reviewed the routine implementation of the Clean Punjab campaign, directing comprehensive cleaning operations on specific roads every Tuesday.

The administration aims to maintain a clean environment in Chiniot, emphasizing public awareness and effective waste management.

