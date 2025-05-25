Chiniot Administration Aims For Zero Waste On Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot is determined to keep the district clean and zero waste during Eid-ul-Adha. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal on Sunday, where officers from Faisalabad Waste Management Company briefed him on the Eid cleanliness plan.
During the meeting, the DC directed the Waste Management Company to make bags available for collecting waste and take effective measures for public awareness.
He also reviewed the arrangements for temporary sale points for buying and selling sacrificial animals and ordered all possible facilities for traders and buyers.
APP/mha/378
