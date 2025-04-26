Chiniot Business Community Protest Israeli Atrocities In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The business community in Chiniot on Saturday observed a shutter-down strike and took out a rally to protest against Israeli atrocities on Muslims in Gaza. The rally was led by MPA Maulana Ilyas Chinioti and District President Muhammad Jamil Fakhri, with participants carrying banners and placards condemning Israeli actions.
The District Bar Association also joined the strike, and major markets in the city remained completely closed. The protesters demanded an end to Israeli atrocities and showed solidarity with the people of Gaza.
