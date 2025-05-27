Chiniot conducts pre-flood mock exercise

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, successfully organized the second pre-flood mock exercise of the 2025 flood season. The drill was conducted at the Chenab River (TDCP Point) and aimed to assess the preparedness of rescue operations and relief activities in the event of a flood.

According to rescue sources, Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Livestock and Rescue Scouts participated in the exercise.

Rescuers showcased their skills in simulated flood situations, including boating, rescuing drowning people, providing first aid, and transferring affected individuals to hospitals.

Relief camps, medical camps, rescue disaster camps and emergency control rooms were established to test the response mechanisms.

The DC expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the Punjab Emergency Service, praising the professional skills of the rescue teams.

District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan emphasized that the Punjab Emergency Service is fully equipped to handle unexpected situations, highlighting the district's readiness to respond to emergencies.

