Chiniot Conducts Pre-flood Mock Exercise
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The district administration of Chiniot, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, successfully organized the second pre-flood mock exercise of the 2025 flood season. The drill was conducted at the Chenab River (TDCP Point) and aimed to assess the preparedness of rescue operations and relief activities in the event of a flood.
According to rescue sources, Rescue 1122, Health Department, Civil Defense, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Livestock and Rescue Scouts participated in the exercise.
Rescuers showcased their skills in simulated flood situations, including boating, rescuing drowning people, providing first aid, and transferring affected individuals to hospitals.
Relief camps, medical camps, rescue disaster camps and emergency control rooms were established to test the response mechanisms.
The DC expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the Punjab Emergency Service, praising the professional skills of the rescue teams.
District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan emphasized that the Punjab Emergency Service is fully equipped to handle unexpected situations, highlighting the district's readiness to respond to emergencies.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim33 seconds ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP36 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident39 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Iran, Offers Prayers at Imam Reza’s Shrine42 seconds ago
-
PPP leaders, CM’ focal person Syed Iqbal Shah meet with KP Governor46 seconds ago
-
Chiniot conducts pre-flood mock exercise49 seconds ago
-
Pakistan and UK Join hands to Improve education51 seconds ago
-
Rain and storm break heatwave in Hazara Division, Karakoram Highway klocked by landslides53 seconds ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on illegal cosmetics factory55 seconds ago
-
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release2 minutes ago
-
BISE extends date for registration11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports have potential to teach $30 billion: SAPM11 minutes ago