Chiniot court sentences drug dealer to 9 years in prison

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem has sentenced drug dealer Zahoor Ahmed on Friday to 9 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000.

The conviction stems from a case registered under the Narcotics Act after 1250 grams of hashish were recovered from Ahmed's possession in the City Police Station area, reported by APP correspondent.

ASI Nasrullah Khan arrested Zahoor Ahmed and recovered the illicit substance, leading to a thorough investigation and subsequent conviction.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed emphasized the importance of quality investigations and presenting evidence in court to ensure punishment for drug dealers.

A large-scale crackdown is underway across the district, including a police awareness campaign, to combat drug trafficking and secure the future of the youth.

The Chiniot police have been actively working to curb drug-related crimes, with a focus on thorough investigations and effective prosecution. This verdict demonstrates their commitment to tackling the issue and ensuring justice is served.

