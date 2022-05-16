UrduPoint.com

Chiniot Dam To Be Completed By 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Chiniot dam located on Chenab river about 5 km from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022.

According to detail, the gross storage of the chiniot dam has 0.90 MAF and Power Generation of Chinot dam is 80 Mega Watt (274 GWh).

The project of dam will be executed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The government would be provided Rs 50 million under public sector development programme whereas Rs 96.330 million to be funded by WAPDA from its own resources.

Feasibility Study of Chiniot Dam Project was carried out by WAPDA and completed in 2019.

PC-II Proforma for Detailed Engineering Design submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming DDWP meeting.

DDWP has approved the PC-II Proforma subject to certain conditions.

