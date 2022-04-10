Chiniot Dam to generate 80 MW cheap, eco-friendly electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chiniot dam located on Chenab river at a distance of 5 kilometer from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022 that would generate 80 megawatt cheap and environment friendly electricity.

According to details, the gross storage of Chiniot Dam was 0.90 million acre feet (MAF) and had the power generation capacity of 80 megawatt (274 GWh).

The project construction was near completion as the implementation agency Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had expedited development work on its various small and medium dams.

The government would provide Rs 50 million under public sector development programme (PSDP) releases whereas Rs 96.33 million would be funded by WAPDA from its own resources. The feasibility study of Chiniot Dam Project was carried out by WAPDA which was completed in 2019.

The PC-II Proforma for Detailed Engineering Design was submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting. The DDWP has approved the PC-II Proforma subject to certain conditions, it added.

A WAPDA official told APP that the project was of great significance as it would help generate daily water supply for Chiniot City and help establish business opportunities for locals to start fisheries project and a tourism spot for recreation of the local masses.

The small and medium dams are necessary for the country to avoid the risk of massive flooding in areas lying near rivers and torrential terrain.

The small dams would help conserve rainwater and flood water that would be utilized for domestic and irrigation purposes.