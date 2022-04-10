UrduPoint.com

Chiniot Dam To Generate 80 MW Cheap, Eco-friendly Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chiniot Dam to generate 80 MW cheap, eco-friendly electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chiniot dam located on Chenab river at a distance of 5 kilometer from the Chiniot city would be completed by December 2022 that would generate 80 megawatt cheap and environment friendly electricity.

According to details, the gross storage of Chiniot Dam was 0.90 million acre feet (MAF) and had the power generation capacity of 80 megawatt (274 GWh).

The project construction was near completion as the implementation agency Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had expedited development work on its various small and medium dams.

The government would provide Rs 50 million under public sector development programme (PSDP) releases whereas Rs 96.33 million would be funded by WAPDA from its own resources. The feasibility study of Chiniot Dam Project was carried out by WAPDA which was completed in 2019.

The PC-II Proforma for Detailed Engineering Design was submitted to Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) for consideration in forthcoming Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting. The DDWP has approved the PC-II Proforma subject to certain conditions, it added.

A WAPDA official told APP that the project was of great significance as it would help generate daily water supply for Chiniot City and help establish business opportunities for locals to start fisheries project and a tourism spot for recreation of the local masses.

The small and medium dams are necessary for the country to avoid the risk of massive flooding in areas lying near rivers and torrential terrain.

The small dams would help conserve rainwater and flood water that would be utilized for domestic and irrigation purposes.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Flood Water WAPDA Dam Chiniot December 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.