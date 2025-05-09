Open Menu

Chiniot District Administration On High Alert For Public Protection Under The War Contingency Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety in Chiniot.

He was chairing a crucial meeting with district officers to review preparedness under the War Contingency Plan.

According to DC office, the DC directed to ensure 100% availability of blood and medicines in government hospitals, with doctors on duty and emergency medical services on alert.

He also directed to strengthen inter-departmental communication, keep mobile phones active, and maintain 24/7 DC Office Control Room operations.

Inform citizens about avoiding rumors and sharing unverified posts, providing authentic information instead, he added.

He asked to ensure food availability in markets, with instructions issued to the market committee.

Integrate Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense volunteers into emergency response plans, providing necessary training.

The district administration's preparedness aims to safeguard public well-being and maintain order in the current situation.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

4 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

4 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

4 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

17 minutes ago
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

4 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

4 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

4 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

21 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan