Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety in Chiniot.

He was chairing a crucial meeting with district officers to review preparedness under the War Contingency Plan.

According to DC office, the DC directed to ensure 100% availability of blood and medicines in government hospitals, with doctors on duty and emergency medical services on alert.

He also directed to strengthen inter-departmental communication, keep mobile phones active, and maintain 24/7 DC Office Control Room operations.

Inform citizens about avoiding rumors and sharing unverified posts, providing authentic information instead, he added.

He asked to ensure food availability in markets, with instructions issued to the market committee.

Integrate Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense volunteers into emergency response plans, providing necessary training.

The district administration's preparedness aims to safeguard public well-being and maintain order in the current situation.

