Chiniot Festival to be held in February

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal held a meeting on Monday to discuss the upcoming Chiniot Festival.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Rana Muhammad Omar and Talha Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Saiful islam, and others.

During the meeting, it was announced that the Chiniot Festival will take place in February, featuring a range of exciting events for the entertainment of the local community. Some of the events planned include poetry gatherings, kabaddi matches, tug-of-war competitions, spear-throwing contests, painting exhibitions, and more.

DC emphasized the importance of making the Chiniot Festival 2025 a memorable experience for the people of Chiniot.

To achieve this, tasks have been assigned to relevant departments to ensure the smooth organization of various events.