Chiniot gears up for anti-Polio campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, has emphasized the need for meticulous planning and implementation to ensure the success of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, set to kick off on October 28.

The campaign, which will run until November 1, aims to immunize 297,122 children with the help of 1,467 dedicated teams.

In this regard, Gondal chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday. CEO Health Dr. Shehzad Khalil and DHO Dr. Khushnod briefed the DC on the campaign's preparations, highlighting the completion of necessary arrangements.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), Health Department, and related departments participated in the meeting, underscoring the collaborative effort to eradicate polio.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner stated that the campaign's success relies heavily on educating parents about the importance of vaccination, and authorities should male a plan to utilize various publicity channels to promote responsibility among parents.

