Chiniot gears up for massive Polio eradication campaign starting April 21

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A comprehensive polio eradication campaign is set to kick off in the district on April 21, aiming to vaccinate 297,122 children under the age of five over a period of five days, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday, citing sources of district administration.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal chaired a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee to review arrangements for the campaign.

Emphasizing the importance of making the campaign 100% successful, DC Gondal directed the Health Authority to undertake comprehensive micro-planning and address the shortcomings of the previous campaign.

He was informed during the meeting, that a total of 1467 teams have been mobilized to ensure the success of the campaign.

