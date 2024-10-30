Open Menu

Chiniot Launches Campaign To Boost Wheat Production

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Department of Agriculture Extension has initiated a campaign to increase wheat production in Chiniot district, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed, the Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension, stated that the department is dedicated to achieving higher wheat yields with the support of local farmers.

The campaign includes a comprehensive social, electronic, and print media outreach as well as on-field guidance for farmers.

Farmer training programs are being organized, with one such event held in Harsa Bhola, Tehsil Bhowana which was attended by a large number of farmers from the area.

To support the farmers, the Punjab government has introduced agricultural implements, green tractors and Kisan Cards.

Rewards, such as laser levels and tractors, have been mentioned for farmers who cultivate more wheat as part of the "Zaida Agao" campaign.

Dr. Shehbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of wheat as a staple food and expressed the department's commitment to ensuring the prosperity of the farming community through this initiative.

APP/mha/378

