CHINIOT: Majlis-e-Shura meeting of Ittehad Ulema-e-Deoband helds

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Majlis-e-Shura meeting of Ittehad Ulema-e-Deoband District Chiniot was held at Jamia Anwar-ul-Quran under the chairmanship of Ameer Ittehad Maulana Qari Abdul Hamid Hamid.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Maulana Tauseef Ahmed, Maulana Faizullah Khan, Maulana Muhammad Haroon, Mufti Lal Johar Khan, Maulana Malik Tahir Hussain, Maulana Pir Abid Ali Naqshbandi, Qari Muhammad Kamran Haider, Maulana Muhammad Umair Safdar, Maulana Zia-ul-Haq.

The meeting expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Abdul Quddus Khan Qarin.

The scholars said that in this hour of grief, they extend their condolences to the late Maulana Qarin's brothers Maulana Zahid-ur-Rashidi, Maulana Abdul Haq Khan Bashir and all the family members and pray that Allah Almighty accepts the religious, educational, national and other services of Maulana Abdul Quddus Qarin.

Finally, the scholars prayed for the forgiveness of Maulana and elevation of his ranks.