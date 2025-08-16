CHINIOT: Majlis-e-Shura Meeting Of Ittehad Ulema-e-Deoband Helds
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Majlis-e-Shura meeting of Ittehad Ulema-e-Deoband District Chiniot was held at Jamia Anwar-ul-Quran under the chairmanship of Ameer Ittehad Maulana Qari Abdul Hamid Hamid.
The meeting was attended by Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Maulana Tauseef Ahmed, Maulana Faizullah Khan, Maulana Muhammad Haroon, Mufti Lal Johar Khan, Maulana Malik Tahir Hussain, Maulana Pir Abid Ali Naqshbandi, Qari Muhammad Kamran Haider, Maulana Muhammad Umair Safdar, Maulana Zia-ul-Haq.
The meeting expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Abdul Quddus Khan Qarin.
The scholars said that in this hour of grief, they extend their condolences to the late Maulana Qarin's brothers Maulana Zahid-ur-Rashidi, Maulana Abdul Haq Khan Bashir and all the family members and pray that Allah Almighty accepts the religious, educational, national and other services of Maulana Abdul Quddus Qarin.
Finally, the scholars prayed for the forgiveness of Maulana and elevation of his ranks.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CHINIOT: Majlis-e-Shura meeting of Ittehad Ulema-e-Deoband helds3 minutes ago
-
Two-members thieves gang busted, valuables recovered3 minutes ago
-
Son, daughter of JUIF leader shot dead: Police3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot13 minutes ago
-
Traffic police organized awareness workshop in Kohat13 minutes ago
-
7th spell of devastating rains hits parts of AJK claiming at least a dozen of human lives paralyzin ..13 minutes ago
-
ATH declares emergency after severe weather in region13 minutes ago
-
Tarar thanks Party leadership for NA-66 nomination of Bilal Farooq Tarar23 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank district23 minutes ago
-
CM express grief over losses in rains, floods23 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad visited Chiniot district.23 minutes ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to RHC Barana23 minutes ago