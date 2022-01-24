UrduPoint.com

Chiniot Mines Case: Court Seeks Arguments On Acquittal Pleas Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Chiniot mines case: court seeks arguments on acquittal pleas of accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :An accountability court Monday sought more arguments from parties on acquittal applications filed by Provincial Minister Sabtain Khan and other accused in the Chiniot mines and minerals case on January 28.

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein the Sabtain Khan and other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

The counsel advanced their arguments on acquittal application of the accused during the proceedings. They submitted that the new amended NAB ordinance was also applicable on the old cases. They submitted that the mining contract was not awarded during 2007 when Sabtain Khan was a minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government.

Sabtain Khan and other accused had filed acquittal applications, saying that after the New Amended NAB ordinance, the reference did not fall under the jurisdiction of the bureau.

Besides Sibtain Khan , Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau .The bureau had alleged that Sibtain Khan exceeded his powers and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice during 2007 when he was minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government. The bureau stated the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau arrested Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 but he obtained post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on September 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Company Chiniot January June September 2019 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

18 minutes ago
 Committee to Protect Journalists Welcomes London C ..

Committee to Protect Journalists Welcomes London Court Ruling on Assange Extradi ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP's tractor march for political point scoring: H ..

PPP's tractor march for political point scoring: Haleem Adil Sheikh

2 minutes ago
 Provision of subsidy is govt mandate: NEPRA

Provision of subsidy is govt mandate: NEPRA

2 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visits CCPO office

Under-training ASPs visits CCPO office

2 minutes ago
 Fawad lauds Shahzad Akbar's performance as advisor ..

Fawad lauds Shahzad Akbar's performance as advisor on accountability

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.