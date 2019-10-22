UrduPoint.com
Chiniot Mines Case: Punjmin Ex-MD Remanded In NAB Custody

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:48 PM

An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (Punjmin) former managing director Manzar Hayat to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 7-day physical remand in Chiniot mines case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (Punjmin) former managing director Manzar Hayat to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 7-day physical remand in Chiniot mines case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced Manzar Hayat.

The officials told the court that the accused was involved in Chiniot mines case and his custody was required for investigations.The court was requested to hand over the accused on physical remand.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to NAB on 7-day physical remand and directed for producing him on October 29.

The bureau arrested the accused on Monday (Oct 21). Manzar Hayat was accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees to a company in the 69th meeting of the Punjmin.

The bureau had alleged that the suspect had forwarded the summary of the contract to then secretary of mines and minerals department, Imtiaz Alam, who is also a suspect in this case, and got it approval from him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had arrested seven suspects in this case so far.

