Chiniot Mining Case: Court Extends Sibtain Khan Remand Till July 3

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of former provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife Muhammad Sibtain Khan in Chiniot mining contract case till July 3.

National Accountability Bureau officials produced the former minister before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of the remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report about the investigations, conducted so far and contended that further physical remand was required. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand.

Sibtain Khan had resigned from his position after being arrested by the Bureau on June 15, 2019. The Bureau stated that the former minister allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion contract to a fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot as the minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007.

Former secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning, Muhammad Aslam, and former chief inspector mines Punjab, Abdul Sattar, had also been arrested in connection with the case and they had been given in NAB custody on physical remand by the court till July 3.

