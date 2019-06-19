Chiniot mining case: Three more accused remanded in NAB custody

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed over three more accused involved in Chiniot mining contract case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till July 3.

At the outset of the proceedings, the bureau officials produced former secretary, Mines and Minerals department, Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning, Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab, Abdul Sattar, before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

The officials stated that the accused were arrested in connection with Chiniot mining contract case and their physical remand was required for investigation into the matter. They pleaded for 15-day physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand till July 3 with the direction to produce them on expiry of the remand.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had already arrested former provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife Muhammad Sibtain Khan in connection with the case and he had been given in NAB custody on physical remand by the court. Sibtain Khan resigned from his position after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

NAB had stated that Sibtain Khan allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion Dollar contract to an alleged fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot as the minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007.