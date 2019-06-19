UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chiniot Mining Case: Three More Accused Remanded In NAB Custody

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:35 PM

Chiniot mining case: Three more accused remanded in NAB custody

An accountability court on Wednesday handed over three more accused involved in Chiniot mining contract case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till July 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed over three more accused involved in Chiniot mining contract case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till July 3.

At the outset of the proceedings, the bureau officials produced former secretary, Mines and Minerals department, Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning, Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab, Abdul Sattar, before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan.

The officials stated that the accused were arrested in connection with Chiniot mining contract case and their physical remand was required for investigation into the matter. They pleaded for 15-day physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court handed over the accused to NAB on physical remand till July 3 with the direction to produce them on expiry of the remand.

It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had already arrested former provincial minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife Muhammad Sibtain Khan in connection with the case and he had been given in NAB custody on physical remand by the court. Sibtain Khan resigned from his position after being arrested by the bureau on June 15, 2019.

NAB had stated that Sibtain Khan allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion Dollar contract to an alleged fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot as the minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Punjab Dollar Company Chiniot June July 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Chinese company trapping Pakistanis into investmen ..

8 minutes ago

Worldwide displacement tops 70 million, UN Refugee ..

39 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi honours World Refugee Day in collabo ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin Visiting ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports City set to host multi-sport Summer C ..

54 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2018-19)

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.