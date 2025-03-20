Chiniot Municipal Committee Launches Crackdown On Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Chiniot Municipal Committee launched a comprehensive operation to clear temporary and permanent encroachments to reclaim public spaces from various areas.
According to Municipal's spokesman, the teams, armed with the authority to take decisive action, demolished permanent structures on the spot and confiscated temporary goods.
The operation, which included clearing footpaths for pedestrians, was part of a broader effort to restore order and ensure public safety.
The district administration issued a warning to shopkeepers, urging them to voluntarily remove encroachments from markets and cities.
Failure to comply, officials cautioned, would result in the confiscation of encroached goods and potential legal action.
This crackdown on encroachments is a significant step towards reclaiming public spaces and promoting a more orderly and equitable urban environment.
As the Chiniot Municipal Committee continues to take decisive action, residents can expect improved access to public areas and a renewed sense of community pride.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case5 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners5 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram5 minutes ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Municipal Committee launches crackdown on encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid25 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing25 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’25 minutes ago
-
Use of shoppers less than 75 microns banned25 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions26 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, Australian HC discuss bilateral cooperation26 minutes ago