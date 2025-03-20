Chiniot Municipal Committee launches crackdown on encroachments

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Chiniot Municipal Committee launched a comprehensive operation to clear temporary and permanent encroachments to reclaim public spaces from various areas.

According to Municipal's spokesman, the teams, armed with the authority to take decisive action, demolished permanent structures on the spot and confiscated temporary goods.

The operation, which included clearing footpaths for pedestrians, was part of a broader effort to restore order and ensure public safety.

The district administration issued a warning to shopkeepers, urging them to voluntarily remove encroachments from markets and cities.

Failure to comply, officials cautioned, would result in the confiscation of encroached goods and potential legal action.

This crackdown on encroachments is a significant step towards reclaiming public spaces and promoting a more orderly and equitable urban environment.

As the Chiniot Municipal Committee continues to take decisive action, residents can expect improved access to public areas and a renewed sense of community pride.

