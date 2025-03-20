Chiniot Police Arrest 5 Drug Peddlers, Seize Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chiniot police arrested five drug peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 2165 grams of hashish, 1020 grams of heroin and 101 liters of alcohol.
According to DPO office, the arrests were made possible through intelligence inputs, and cases have been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.
The operation, conducted under the vision of "Drug-Free Punjab" envisioned by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, targeted various police stations, including City Police Station, Kot Wasawa Police Station and Chenab Nagar Police Station.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that a comprehensive crackdown is underway across the district to safeguard future generations from the scourge of drugs.
Ahmed assured that punishments will be meted out alongside standard investigations to bring drug peddlers to justice.
This development is part of a broader effort to combat the illicit drug trade in Punjab.
APP/mha/378
