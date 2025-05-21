Open Menu

Chiniot Police Arrested 7 Criminals On Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

A team of Langrana police station, Chiniot led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan on Wednesday arrested seven accused belonging to three gangs involved in various theft cases

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A team of Langrana police station, Chiniot led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan on Wednesday arrested seven accused belonging to three gangs involved in various theft cases.

The arrested thieves were wanted in nine different cases registered at the Langrana Police Station. According to the sources of police, during the operation, stolen property worth over Rs 42 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused, including transformers, motors, motorcycles, fans, livestock, cash, and other items.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, expressed that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

He also assured that all resources would be utilized to establish law and order and apprehend those involved in crimes.

On this occasion, the DPO urged citizens to report any presence of criminal elements in their area to the nearest police station or dial 15, emphasizing the importance of community participation in maintaining law and order.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

55 seconds ago
 DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of scho ..

DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrori ..

56 seconds ago
 Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s def ..

Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Sae ..

58 seconds ago
 Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Court directs accused to ensure attendances in ref ..

Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allo ..

2 minutes ago
 ISSI celebrates 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China ..

ISSI celebrates 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

2 minutes ago
KATI felicitates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to F ..

KATI felicitates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

2 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly (NA),Sardar Ayaz Sadiq p ..

Speaker National Assembly (NA),Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Pakistan-China ..

2 minutes ago
 Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment in ki ..

Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment in kidnapping for ransom case

5 minutes ago
 SACM directed for facilitation of investors at new ..

SACM directed for facilitation of investors at new estates

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Information, PIO grieved over passing of ..

Secretary Information, PIO grieved over passing of brother in law of Daily Mumta ..

6 minutes ago
 Bogus call to police helpline 15 lands caller in t ..

Bogus call to police helpline 15 lands caller in trouble

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan