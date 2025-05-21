Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

A team of Langrana police station, Chiniot led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan on Wednesday arrested seven accused belonging to three gangs involved in various theft cases

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A team of Langrana police station, Chiniot led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan on Wednesday arrested seven accused belonging to three gangs involved in various theft cases.

The arrested thieves were wanted in nine different cases registered at the Langrana Police Station. According to the sources of police, during the operation, stolen property worth over Rs 42 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused, including transformers, motors, motorcycles, fans, livestock, cash, and other items.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, expressed that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

He also assured that all resources would be utilized to establish law and order and apprehend those involved in crimes.

On this occasion, the DPO urged citizens to report any presence of criminal elements in their area to the nearest police station or dial 15, emphasizing the importance of community participation in maintaining law and order.

