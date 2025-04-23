Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions

Chiniot Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a dacoit gang, recovering stolen goods valued at over Rs 2.5 million

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Chiniot Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a dacoit gang, recovering stolen goods valued at over Rs 2.5 million.

According to the sources of police, the suspects, Nasir and Waqar, were wanted in multiple cases of dacoity, robbery, and theft in various police stations.

The operation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmed, ASI Azhar Abbas, and their team.

According to District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, the police are taking practical steps to ensure citizens' safety and security, utilizing modern technology to apprehend suspects involved in crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

