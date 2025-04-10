Open Menu

Chiniot Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Chiniot police crack down on drug peddlers

Chiniot police have arrested two drug peddlers on Thursday, recovering 1670 grams of heroin and hashish

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chiniot police have arrested two drug peddlers on Thursday, recovering 1670 grams of heroin and hashish.

According to police sources, the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs, showcasing the police department's commitment to tackling the issue of drug trafficking in the district.

ASI Nasrullah Khan, arrested a drug peddler named Javed with 1200 grams of heroin and Kandiwal Police apprehended another Javed with 470 grams of hashish.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed confirmed that a special campaign is underway against drug peddlers, ensuring quality investigations and punishment for the accused. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to curb the menace of drugs in the district.

The Chiniot police have been actively conducting operations against anti-social elements, including proclaimed offenders and those involved in illegal activities.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan