Chiniot police crack down on drug peddlers

Chiniot police have arrested two drug peddlers on Thursday, recovering 1670 grams of heroin and hashish

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chiniot police have arrested two drug peddlers on Thursday, recovering 1670 grams of heroin and hashish.

According to police sources, the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs, showcasing the police department's commitment to tackling the issue of drug trafficking in the district.

ASI Nasrullah Khan, arrested a drug peddler named Javed with 1200 grams of heroin and Kandiwal Police apprehended another Javed with 470 grams of hashish.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed confirmed that a special campaign is underway against drug peddlers, ensuring quality investigations and punishment for the accused. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to curb the menace of drugs in the district.

The Chiniot police have been actively conducting operations against anti-social elements, including proclaimed offenders and those involved in illegal activities.

APP/mha/378