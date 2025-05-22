Open Menu

Chiniot Police Crack Down On Proclaimed Offenders, Arrest 91

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Chiniot police crack down on proclaimed offenders, arrest 91

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Chiniot police on Thursday arrested 91 proclaimed offenders and 44 court fugitives across the district, utilizing human resources and modern technology.

According to police sources, the police arrested 91 proclaimed offenders, including 11 wanted in serious category A incidents, and 44 court fugitives from different areas.

The operation is part of a special campaign to ensure citizen safety and crack down on criminal elements.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed formed special teams to track down and arrest proclaimed offenders.

The police used modern technology and human resources to apprehend the suspects, wanted in cases of robbery, theft, damage, and other crimes.

The Chiniot Police's efforts demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety in the region.

APP/mha/378

