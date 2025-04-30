Chiniot police crackdown arrests 6, including declared criminals

Chiniot Police, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a full-scale crackdown against criminal elements

According to police sources, in the last 24 hours, six accused involved in various crimes, including declared criminals have been arrested.

5 declared criminals and 2 court fugitives were arrested. 4 drug peddlers were arrested after more than 90 liters of liquor was recovered.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed said while talking that a full-scale crackdown is underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. In case of crimes in your area, report to the nearest police station or police emergency helpline 15, he said.

