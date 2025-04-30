Chiniot Police Crackdown Arrests 6, Including Declared Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Chiniot Police, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a full-scale crackdown against criminal elements
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chiniot Police, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a full-scale crackdown against criminal elements.
According to police sources, in the last 24 hours, six accused involved in various crimes, including declared criminals have been arrested.
5 declared criminals and 2 court fugitives were arrested. 4 drug peddlers were arrested after more than 90 liters of liquor was recovered.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed said while talking that a full-scale crackdown is underway against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people's lives and property. In case of crimes in your area, report to the nearest police station or police emergency helpline 15, he said.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry brands India ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..4 minutes ago
-
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General of the Executive Co ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert2 minutes ago
-
District Admin holds meeting to prevent forest fires2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crackdown arrests 6, including declared criminals2 minutes ago
-
ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case43 minutes ago
-
Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend43 minutes ago
-
PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia43 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan54 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Armed Forces for countr ..50 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health50 minutes ago
-
Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 program held50 minutes ago