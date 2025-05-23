Chiniot Police Crackdown On Drug Peddlers Yields Significant Arrests
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
The Lalian police arrested five suspects involved in drug peddling and arms smuggling
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lalian police arrested five suspects involved in drug peddling and arms smuggling.
According to police sources, the operation resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband, including 1480 grams of heroin and 73 liters of liquor.
Five suspects were apprehended in different areas, with one suspect found in possession of 1480 grams of heroin and three others caught with 73 liters of liquor.
Authorities also seized an illegal weapon and pistol from one of the suspects.
The arrested suspects have been booked under various sections, with further investigation currently underway.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed confirmed that a special campaign is underway to target drug peddlers across the district. "Quality investigation of drug cases is being ensured, and the suspects are being punished," he emphasized.
This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the Punjab government to curb drug trafficking and ensure public safety, reflecting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to a drug-free Punjab.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan ..
Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media
KP Food Authority seizes substandard milk, beverages
Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests
KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 27
Sindh Assembly session held
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman
NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan for Eid-Ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests4 minutes ago
-
KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal4 minutes ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 274 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session held4 minutes ago
-
CS formally launches anti polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib8 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman8 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations hold open court35 minutes ago