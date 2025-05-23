Open Menu

Chiniot Police Crackdown On Drug Peddlers Yields Significant Arrests

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests

The Lalian police arrested five suspects involved in drug peddling and arms smuggling

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lalian police arrested five suspects involved in drug peddling and arms smuggling.

According to police sources, the operation resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband, including 1480 grams of heroin and 73 liters of liquor.

Five suspects were apprehended in different areas, with one suspect found in possession of 1480 grams of heroin and three others caught with 73 liters of liquor.

Authorities also seized an illegal weapon and pistol from one of the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been booked under various sections, with further investigation currently underway.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed confirmed that a special campaign is underway to target drug peddlers across the district. "Quality investigation of drug cases is being ensured, and the suspects are being punished," he emphasized.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by the Punjab government to curb drug trafficking and ensure public safety, reflecting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to a drug-free Punjab.

APP/mha/378

