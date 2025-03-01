Open Menu

Chiniot Police Deploy 500 Personnel To Ensure Peace In Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Chiniot Police have put in place stringent security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and secure Ramadan. According to DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed, over 500 officers and men will be deployed to mosques and Imambargahs to maintain law and order during the holy month, the officials reported on Saturday.

To prevent any potential security breaches, strict security measures will be implemented at mosques and Imambargahs. Additionally, traffic officials will be stationed at Ramadan markets to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion.

To guarantee the effectiveness of these measures, circle officers will conduct regular checks on officials deployed on Ramadan duty. A control room has also been established to monitor security arrangements and respond promptly to any incidents.

APP/mha/378

