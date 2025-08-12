Open Menu

Chiniot Police Ensure Foolproof Security For Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Independence Day

The Chiniot Police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the August 14 Independence Day celebrations. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure key locations, including the Chenab River Bridge and Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Chiniot Police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the August 14 Independence Day celebrations. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure key locations, including the Chenab River Bridge and Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge.

According to APP correspondent, Elite Force and Falcon Squad teams will patrol the city and its surroundings to ensure public safety.

A coordinated traffic plan has been formulated, and traffic staff will be deployed to manage traffic flow.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed has urged citizens to celebrate the day in a peaceful and responsible manner.

The police have prohibited activities such as one-wheeling, removing silencers, and aerial firing, which can cause problems for citizens. Bathing in the Chenab River is also strictly prohibited.

The DPO has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police personnel deployed for security and to prove themselves as law-abiding citizens.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

9 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

24 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for s ..

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Baloch ..

23 seconds ago
 Railways Minister orders disciplinary action again ..

Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan ..

24 seconds ago
 All security institutions committed to flush out t ..

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for ..

26 seconds ago
 Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for ..

Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for progress; says Shaza Fatima

27 seconds ago
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khic ..

29 seconds ago
 International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

2 hours ago
 Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, su ..

Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed

4 minutes ago
 Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: ..

Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Indep ..

Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan