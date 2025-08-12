Chiniot Police Ensure Foolproof Security For Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
The Chiniot Police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the August 14 Independence Day celebrations. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure key locations, including the Chenab River Bridge and Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge
According to APP correspondent, Elite Force and Falcon Squad teams will patrol the city and its surroundings to ensure public safety.
A coordinated traffic plan has been formulated, and traffic staff will be deployed to manage traffic flow.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed has urged citizens to celebrate the day in a peaceful and responsible manner.
The police have prohibited activities such as one-wheeling, removing silencers, and aerial firing, which can cause problems for citizens. Bathing in the Chenab River is also strictly prohibited.
The DPO has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police personnel deployed for security and to prove themselves as law-abiding citizens.
