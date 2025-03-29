Open Menu

Chiniot Police Finalize Eid-ul-Fitr Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Chiniot Police have completed stringent security arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, ensuring a safe and secure environment for the public.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed, over 1,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the district to maintain law and order during Eid prayers.

To ensure a safe and secure Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, authorities have put in place comprehensive security arrangements, he said.

Walk-through gates and metal detectors will be installed at important gatherings for Eid prayers, while over 300 police officers will be deployed on the Chenab River Bridge to maintain security and traffic flow, he further said.

Elite Force and Rescue 15 teams will patrol the city and its surroundings to prevent any untoward incidents. SHOs will conduct coordinated patrols in their respective areas to maintain law and order and a reserve force will be on standby to deal with any unexpected situations, he added.

These comprehensive security arrangements aim to provide a peaceful and enjoyable Eid-ul-Fitr celebration for the people of Chiniot.

APP/mha/378

